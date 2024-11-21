Construction Partners Inc. Q4 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $29.308 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $30.913 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $538.163 million from $475.026 million last year.

Construction Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.308 Mln. vs. $30.913 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $538.163 Mln vs. $475.026 Mln last year.

