Construction Partners Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD):

Earnings: -$3.05 million in Q1 vs. $9.84 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $561.58 million in Q1 vs. $396.51 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.66 - $2.74 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.