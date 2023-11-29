Construction Partners Expects 2024 Net Income, Revenue To Rise - Update

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD), a civil infrastructure provider, announced in its full-year 2023 earnings report on Wednesday that it expects an increase in net profit and revenue for the full-year 2024.

For the 12-month period to September 30, 2024, the company expects to report a net income of $63 million to $70 million.

For the full-year 2023, the firm has recorded a net profit of $49.001 million.

Construction Partners projects its full-year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $1.750 billion to $1.825 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to generate a revenue of $1.77 billion, for the year.

For the full-year 2023, the company has posted a revenue of $1.563 billion.

