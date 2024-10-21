Construction Partners Expands with Lone Star Paving Acquisition

Construction Partners ( (ROAD) ) has provided an update.

Construction Partners, Inc. has entered into a significant acquisition agreement with Lone Star Paving, involving a cash payment of $654.2 million and the issuance of 3 million shares of Class A common stock. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Construction Partners’ position in the Texas market and accelerate its growth trajectory. The deal also includes comprehensive financial arrangements, with debt financing facilitated by BofA Securities and PNC Capital Markets. The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately accretive to earnings, aligning with the company’s strategic growth plans.

