News & Insights

Stocks

Construction Partners Expands with Lone Star Acquisition

November 04, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Construction Partners ( (ROAD) ) has issued an announcement.

Construction Partners, Inc. has successfully closed its acquisition of Lone Star Paving, expanding its operations in the central Texas market. This move is expected to significantly boost the company’s financial outlook for fiscal 2025, with projected revenues ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion and an improved Adjusted EBITDA margin. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic ROAD-Map 2027 plan, aiming to enhance long-term value for investors by integrating Lone Star’s operations and leveraging its growth potential.

See more insights into ROAD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.