Construction Partners Expands with Lone Star Acquisition

Construction Partners, Inc. has successfully closed its acquisition of Lone Star Paving, expanding its operations in the central Texas market. This move is expected to significantly boost the company’s financial outlook for fiscal 2025, with projected revenues ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion and an improved Adjusted EBITDA margin. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic ROAD-Map 2027 plan, aiming to enhance long-term value for investors by integrating Lone Star’s operations and leveraging its growth potential.

