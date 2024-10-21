News & Insights

Stocks

Construction Partners cuts FY24 revenue view to $1.82B-$1.83B from $1.84B-$1.86B

October 21, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $1.84B. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $219M-$222M from $219M-$228M. Project backlog is expected to be approximately $1.95B as of September 30 compared to $1.86B at June 30. Fred Smith, the company’s president and CEO, said, “Today we are announcing our preliminary fiscal 2024 financial results, reflecting a record fourth quarter despite the significant impacts of Hurricanes Debby, Francine, and Helene in August and September. We are pleased with our family of companies’ strong operational performance across our 75 Sunbelt markets, as our more than 5,000 employees overcame these numerous weather challenges to complete a record fiscal year that generated revenue growth of nearly 17 percent, net income growth of more than 40 percent, and increased Adjusted EBITDA(1) of approximately 27 percent compared to fiscal 2023, including a return to expected Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) of approximately 12 percent.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROAD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.