Construction industry woes drag on Geberit sales in Q3

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Geberit GEBN.Sreported a 7.9% fall in its third-quarter sales on Thursday, as subdued demand for home improvements weighed on the Swiss maker of bathroom and plumbing products.

The company's sales of 728 million Swiss francs ($805.31 million), however, still beat forecasts for 723 million Swiss francs.

Core operating profit (EBITDA) increased to 222.6 million Swiss francs. Analysts had expected a figure of 211 million Swiss francs.

Geberit's results are seen as a signifier for the broader construction industry, with its products used in renovation as well as new build projects.

The company has been wrestling with tougher conditions due to higher inflation and rising interest rates, reducing demand from homeowners to upgrade their properties.

Many customers also improved their bathrooms as part of the home improvement trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, which pulled forward demand.

The company said it has faced a declining construction industry in Europe and also noted an increase in geopolitical risks.

The company said it still expects a mid single-digit decline in net sales this year, when measured in local currencies, confirming the view it gave it August.

Geberit now expects a full-year EBITDA margin of around 29% to 30%.

($1 = 0.9040 Swiss francs)

