In Construction Holdings Reports Reduced Losses Amid Cost Cuts

In Construction Holdings Ltd (HK:1500) has released an update.

In Construction Holdings Ltd reported a narrowed loss of HKD 17.2 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of HKD 32.4 million in the same period last year. Despite a drop in revenue to HKD 138 million, the company managed to reduce direct costs, leading to an improved financial outcome. This performance may be of interest to investors tracking turnaround efforts in the construction sector.

