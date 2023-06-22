News & Insights

US Markets

Construction halted on mansion of Brazilian soccer star Neymar

June 22, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Construction on a mansion belonging to Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr was halted on Thursday due to environmental violations, officials said on Thursday, adding that the high-profile athlete could face a fine of at least $1 million.

The residence is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

The luxury project violated rules regarding use and movement of fresh water sources, rock and sand, the local government said in a statement.

If the violations are proved, Neymar Jr could be forced to pay at least 5 million reais ($1.05 million) in fines, according to the statement.

Officials said that during their visit to the property to stop construction, the athlete's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, insulted them. He was subsequently threatened with arrest but was ultimately not detained.

A Neymar family spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

($1 = 4.7729 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.