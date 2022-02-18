Construction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit

Contributors
John Revill Reuters
Shubhendu Deshmukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Sika posted a 27.1% jump in full-year net profit on Friday and proposed a 16% higher dividend, as the Swiss construction chemicals maker benefited from an upturn in building projects after the pandemic and a raft of acquisitions.

Adds outlook, CEO comments and dividend

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S posted a 27.1% jump in full-year net profit on Friday and proposed a 16% higher dividend, as the Swiss construction chemicals maker benefited from an upturn in building projects after the pandemic and a raft of acquisitions.

The company, which makes products used in reinforcing and waterproofing concrete, posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.39 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from 1.13 billion Swiss francs in 2020.

The figure exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 1.06 billion Swaiss franc operating profit for 2019. Sika's EBIT margin of 15% also met its guidance.

"Sika has generated lasting added value in a challenging year.... We will pursue our strong growth in all regions and we will continue to deliver impressive performance in the future," Chief Exective Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

The company proposed a 16% rise in its gross dividend to 2.90 Swiss francs per share. Sika expects annual sales to surpass 10 billion Swiss francs for the first time in 2022, driven by a more than 10% sales jump in local currencies.

Sika, whose products are also used by carmakers as adhesives, also said it expects an annual sales growth of 6-8% in the years up to 2023 and an operating profit margin of 15-18% from 2021.

After making seven acquisitions last year, Sika said it was aiming to increase its share of the construction chemicals market from around 10% now to 12% by 2025.

($1 = 0.9212 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters