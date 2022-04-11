Construction chemicals maker Sika first-quarter sales jump 20%

April 12 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika AG SIKA.S reported a 20% jump in its first-quarter sales on Tuesday, as the broader construction industry benefited from an upturn in projects.

The company, whose chemical additives strengthen and waterproof concrete, said sales in the three months ended March 31 came in at 2.39 billion Swiss francs ($2.57 billion), compared with 2.1 billion francs in the year-ago period. Sales in local currencies rose 21.9%.

($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs)

