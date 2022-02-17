Construction chemicals maker Sika annual profit jumps 27%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sika SIKA.S reported a 27.1% jump in full-year net profit on Friday, as the Swiss construction chemicals maker benefited from an upturn in building projects after the pandemic and a raft of acquisitions.

The company, which makes products used in reinforcing and waterproofing concrete, posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.39 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from 1.13 billion Swiss francs in 2020.

The figure exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 1.06 billion franc operating profit for 2019.

($1 = 0.9210 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

