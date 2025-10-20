Constitution Capital Unloads $3.5 Million Worth of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Shares: Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

Constitution Capital sold 50,233 shares of The Coca-Cola Company; estimated trade size of $3.46 million, based on the average price for the quarter.

The transaction represented 1.62% of Constitution Capital's 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Constiution's post-trade position: 57,436 shares valued at $3.81 million as of September 30, 2025.

The Coca-Cola Company stake now represents 1.78% of the fund’s AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 17, 2025, Constitution Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold shares of The Coca-Cola Company, with the estimated transaction valued at approximately $3.46 million, based on the average price for the quarter.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 17, 2025, Constitution Capital reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 50,233 shares during the quarter.

The estimated value of the transaction was $3.46 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter.

After the sale, the fund's holding stood at 57,436 shares, valued at $3.81 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

This was a sell; The Coca-Cola Company now accounts for 1.78% of Constitution Capital 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

Microsoft: $62.76 million (29.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 JPMorgan Chase: $12.49 million (5.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Home Depot: $9.74 million (4.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Nvidia: $9.01 million (4.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Walmart: $8.96 million (4.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 17, 2025, shares were priced at $68.44, down 2.1% over the prior year as of October 17, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 14 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-17) $68.44 Market Capitalization $294.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $47.06 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.18 billion

Company Snapshot

The Coca-Cola Company:

Offers a diversified portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, sports drinks, coffee, tea, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages under globally recognized brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Dasani.

Generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of beverage concentrates and syrups to bottling partners, as well as direct sales of finished beverages to retailers and distributors worldwide.

Serves a broad customer base, including independent bottlers, distributors, wholesalers, restaurants, and convenience stores.

The Coca-Cola Company is a global leader in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, leveraging an extensive brand portfolio and a vast distribution network to maintain significant market presence.

Its strategy centers on brand strength and partnerships with independent bottlers to maximize reach and efficiency.

Consistent profitability and a resilient business model underpin its competitive advantage in the consumer defensive sector.

Foolish take

Constitution Capital has grown its portfolio allocation in Coca-Cola from 0.9% to 1.8% over the last two years -- even after last quarter's sale.

Along the way, it has had five quarters where it added shares and four quarters where it sold the stock, so it is hard to discern what exactly their strategy is with Coca-Cola.

Due to these varied trades on an otherwise incredibly steady stock, I don't think investors should worry over the firm's Coca-Cola sale last quarter.

In fact, there's an argument that the world's largest beverage company is currently a "buy the dip" candidate with its stock down 8% from its high this year.

Lending credence to this notion, the company's price-to-earnings ratio of 24 is also below its 5-year average of 27.

That said, Coca-Cola's days of stomping the market are probably in the rearview mirror, so Foolish investors need to temper their expectations for the company. Over the last decade, sales have only increased by 1% annually.

However, with a 3% dividend yield and dividend payments that have been raised for 62 consecutive years, Coca-Cola could be a perfect bedrock holding for investors seeking passive income and stability.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or portfolio weight.

Consumer defensive sector: Industry segment comprising companies that produce essential goods, less affected by economic cycles.

Bottling partners: Independent companies licensed to manufacture, bottle, and distribute beverages for a brand owner.

Distribution network: The system of channels and partners used to deliver products from manufacturers to end customers.

Portfolio weight: The percentage of a portfolio's total value allocated to a specific asset or holding.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



