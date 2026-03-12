Constellium's Packaging & Automotive Unit Gains Momentum: Can It Sustain?

Constellium SE CSTM is witnessing solid momentum in its Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. The segment’s shipments increased 6% year over year to 1,086,000 metric tons in 2025, supported by a robust demand environment.



Revenues from the segment increased 21% to $5.1 billion, driven by higher metal prices. Significant orders for packaging rolled products in North America and Europe, as well as automotive rolled products in North America, are driving the segment’s performance of late.



Rise in aluminum prices, fueled by the geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, has been benefiting domestic producers like Constellium. The conflict has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane in the Middle East. This has been affecting the overall supply of aluminum in the region. This has increased global prices, thereby benefiting major aluminum players like Constellium.



The company is expected to maintain strong demand momentum in the quarters ahead, with healthy demand for its customized rolled aluminum sheet and battery foil products, particularly from packaging, beverage & food and automotive markets.

Segment Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA is witnessing strength in the Aluminum segment, driven by strong demand in the electrical and packaging markets. The restart of the San Ciprián (Spain), Alumar (Brazil) and Lista (Norway) smelters has increased Alcoa’s overall production capacity. In 2025, Alcoa’s production from the Aluminum segment increased 5% on a year-over-year basis to 2,319 kilo metric tons.



Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ is witnessing strong momentum in the Aluminum segment. The segment’s shipments were relatively flat year over year at 185,000 tons in 2025. Revenues from the segment totaled $1.15 billion, reflecting an increase of 10.4%, supported by higher metal prices and strong shipments.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 37.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 34%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98X, above the industry’s average of 11.76X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has increased 20.6% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.