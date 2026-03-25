Constellium vs. Ryerson: Which Aluminum Stock Should You Bet On?

Constellium SE CSTM and Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ are two prominent players in the aluminum sector with global operations and diversified portfolios. With aluminum prices remaining high, driven by global economic uncertainties and trade tensions, comparing these two industry participants is particularly relevant for investors seeking exposure to the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry.



Aluminum has become an attractive investment over the past few years with growing popularity for lighter and energy-efficient electric vehicles, recycled aluminum and rechargeable batteries. Demand for the metal has grown significantly as industries proceed toward the goal of sustainability and efficiency. Driven by robust air travel activities, healthy production rate for aircraft has spurred demand for aluminum alloys for fuselages and wings.



Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a closer look at both the companies’ fundamentals, growth prospects and challenges to find out which one is a better investment today.

The Case for Constellium

Constellium is witnessing strong momentum in its Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. Significant orders for packaging rolled products in North America and Europe, as well as automotive rolled products in North America, are driving the segment’s performance.



The segment’s shipments increased 11% year over year to 265,000 metric tons in fourth-quarter 2025, buoyed by a robust demand environment. Revenues from the segment increased 34% to $1.35 billion, supported by higher metal prices.



Also, strength in the Aerospace & Transportation segment holds positive for CSTM. Healthy orders for transportation, industry and defense rolled products are driving the segment’s performance. The segment’s shipments increased 21% year over year to 53,000 metric tons in the fourth quarter. Revenues from the segment increased 23% to $527 million, supported by higher shipments and metal prices.



Driven by strength across operating segments and higher metal prices, the company’s total revenues increased 28% to $2.2 billion compared with the prior-year quarter.



Constellium remains focused on rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases. For instance, the company generated a solid free cash flow of $110 million in fourth-quarter 2025 and returned approximately $40 million to shareholders through share repurchases. CSTM also focuses on cost-control measures and successfully lowered leverage to 2.5x at 2025-end.

The Case for Ryerson

Ryerson’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the weakness in one end market with strength across others. The company is benefiting from higher infrastructure spending, reshoring and increased fabrication outsourcing, as well as restructuring of the manufacturing supply chain. Also, its investments in the non-ferrous polishing, buffing and grinding processes are likely to enhance its competency in the long run.



The strongest driver of Ryerson’s business at the moment is strength in the aluminum product line. Shipments from the aluminum product line remained relatively stable year over year at 185,000 tons in 2025. Revenues from the product line increased 10.4% to $1,150 million, supported by higher metal prices.



In the year, shipments from both the carbon steel and stainless steel product lines increased year over year. However, revenues from these product lines declined 5% and 1.4%, respectively, due to a decline in average selling prices. Also, demand in the manufacturing sector is likely to remain muted in the near term, which might continue to affect its overall performance.



High debt levels have also been a concern for Ryerson. It exited 2025 with a long-term debt of $461.2 million. Its current liabilities were $668.1 million, higher than the cash equivalents of about $26.9 million. Also, interest expenses in 2025 remained high at $38.9 million and the metric is projected to be $12 million in first-quarter 2026.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for CSTM & RYZ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 15.6% and 6.8%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 have increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for RYZ’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 11.7% and 180.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 have been stable over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of CSTM & RYZ

In the past six months, Constellium’s shares have surged 60.8%, while Ryerson stock has declined 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Constellium is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59X compared with its median of 9.78X over the last three years. Ryerson’s forward earnings multiple sits at 13.12X above its median of 12.07X over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Take

Constellium’s strength in the packaging and aerospace segments, along with its growth investments and shareholder-friendly policies, bodes well for strong growth in the quarters ahead. Additionally, CSTM’s upward earnings estimates appear to be appealing and instill investor confidence.



In contrast, Ryerson’s strength in the aluminum product line has been diluted by the weakness in the manufacturing sector and high debt level. Also, RYZ’s expensive valuation warrants a cautious approach for existing investors.



Given these factors, CSTM seems a better pick for investors than RYZ currently. While CSTM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ryerson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.