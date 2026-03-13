Constellium Surges 101.5% in a Year: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

Constellium SE’s CSTM investors have been witnessing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the leading manufacturer of rolled and extruded aluminum products have surged 101.5% in the past year, outpacing the industry and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 94.7% and 23.4%, respectively.



The company has also outperformed other industry players like Alcoa Corporation AA and Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ, which have returned 96.6% and lost 6.1% respectively, over the said time frame.

CSTM Outperforms the Industry, S&P 500 & Peers



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Closing at $24.59 on Thursday, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of $27.41 but significantly higher than its 52-week low of $7.33. The stock is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability.

CSTM Shares’ 50-Day and 200-Day SMA



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Factor Driving Constellium

The strongest driver of Constellium’s business at the moment is the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. The segment’s shipments increased 6% year over year to 1,086,000 metric tons in 2025, supported by a robust demand environment. Revenues from the segment increased 21% to $5.1 billion, supported by higher metal prices. Increase in orders for packaging rolled products in North America and Europe, as well as automotive rolled products in North America, is driving the segment’s performance.



Also, strength in the Aerospace & Transportation segment bodes well for CSTM. The segment’s shipments totaled 207,000 metric tons in 2025. Revenues from the segment increased 8% to nearly $2 billion, supported by strong shipments and metal prices. Healthy orders for transportation, industry and defense rolled products are driving the segment’s performance.



CSTM’s Automotive Structures & Industry segment is benefiting from higher shipments of other extruded products. While the segment’s shipments totaled 202,000 metric tons in 2025, revenues increased 10% to approximately $1.6 billion. Driven by strength in the segments and higher metal prices, the company’s total revenues in the year surged 15% to $8.5 billion compared with the prior-year.



Constellium is expected to continue benefiting from the surge in aluminum prices, triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, which have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane in the Middle East. This has been affecting the overall supply of aluminum in the region, spurring its global price.



The company also remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through share buybacks. For instance, it generated a solid free cash flow of $178 million in 2025 and returned approximately $115 million to shareholders through share repurchases.



It’s worth noting that the company’s board authorized a new share buyback program recently to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares. This program will be effective from May 21, 2026, till Dec 31, 2028. CSTM also focuses on cost-control measures and successfully lowered leverage to 2.5x at 2025-end.

Stock Valuation

With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62X, which is below the industry average of 12.51X, Constellium stock presents an attractive valuation for investors. Moreover, the stock is cheaper than both of its peers, Alcoa and Ryerson. Notably, Alcoa and Ryerson are trading at 12.54X and 14.03X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward 12 Months)



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Constellium’s Earnings Estimate Revision

Earnings estimates for CSTM have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The company’s earnings estimates for 2026 have surged 20.6% to $2.05 per share over the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2027 have increased 18.9% to $2.39 per share over the same time frame.



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Should You Invest in CSTM Stock Now?

Constellium’s solid momentum in the packaging and aerospace markets, along with the favorable metal price environment, bodes well for strong growth in the quarters ahead. Additionally, CSTM’s shareholder-friendly moves appear to be appealing and instill investor confidence.



Its attractive valuation, positive analyst sentiment and robust growth prospects indicate it is the right time for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.