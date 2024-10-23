Constellium sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA EUR 580M-600M, consensus EUR 672M

The company said, “We continue to face uncertainties on the macroeconomic and geopolitical fronts, and we have a demand environment that has continued to weaken throughout the year, which accelerated during the third quarter and has now spread to most of our end markets. Based on our current outlook, in 2024 we expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 580 million to EUR 600 million, excluding an estimated one-time impact of EUR 30 million to EUR 40 million from the flood in Switzerland, and excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag. Given the softness we are experiencing today across most of our end markets with no signs of recovery in the near-term, we are also more cautious as we head into 2025. At this stage, our Adjusted EBITDA target of over EUR 800 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, is delayed pending market recovery. Overall, we like our end market positioning and remain confident in the long-term fundamentals driving the demand for our products. Our focus remains on executing our strategy and increasing shareholder value.”

