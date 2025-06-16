Constellium SE to Showcase Innovations in Aluminum Products at the 2025 Paris Air Show

Constellium SE will showcase innovative aluminum products at the 2025 Paris Air Show, emphasizing sustainability and performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellium SE will showcase its innovations at the 55th Paris Air Show from June 16-22, 2025, highlighting its high-performance aluminum products, including Airware®, a proprietary aluminum-lithium solution designed for aerospace applications. Airware® features superior strength-to-weight ratios and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance, making it ideal for efficient, lower-emission aircraft. The company will also present its first aluminum ingot created from end-of-life aircraft, developed in collaboration with TARMAC Aerosave and Airbus, contributing to a circular economy in aerospace. Constellium’s exhibit will further explore advancements in sustainable aviation and the Wing of the Future project focused on next-generation wing technologies, underscoring its commitment to innovative aluminum solutions across various markets.

Potential Positives

Constellium is showcasing its innovative high-performance aluminum products, including the proprietary Airware®, indicating a strong commitment to advanced solutions in the aerospace industry.

The unveiling of the first aluminum ingot manufactured from end-of-life aircraft highlights Constellium's leadership in sustainability and circular economy initiatives, which can enhance its reputation in the market.

Participation in the prestigious Paris Air Show elevates Constellium's visibility and positioning within the aerospace sector, potentially attracting new business opportunities and partnerships.

The emphasis on the Wing of the Future project showcases Constellium's forward-thinking approach and investment in next-generation technologies for more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is the Paris Air Show in 2025?

The Paris Air Show will take place from June 16 to June 22, 2025.

What innovations will Constellium showcase at the event?

Constellium will showcase its high-performance aluminum products, including the Airware® aluminum-lithium solution for aerospace applications.

What is Airware® and its benefits?

Airware® is an aluminum-lithium solution designed for aerospace, offering superior strength-to-weight ratios and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance.

What significant breakthrough will Constellium unveil?

Constellium will unveil the first aluminum ingot fully manufactured at lab scale from end-of-life aircraft using a recycling process.

How does Constellium contribute to sustainable aviation?

Constellium promotes sustainable aviation through innovations like Airware® and the Wing of the Future project aimed at reducing aircraft emissions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PARIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will exhibit at the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show, taking place June 16-22, 2025 at the Paris–Le Bourget Exposition Centre (Chalet B47), one of the world’s most prestigious events for the global aerospace industry.





At this year’s show, Constellium will highlight its innovations in high-performance aluminum products, including Airware





®





, Constellium’s proprietary aluminum-lithium solution engineered for aircraft and spacecraft applications. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of next-generation aerospace applications, Airware



®



offers superior strength-to-weight ratios, reduced material density, and excellent fatigue and corrosion resistance—making it an ideal choice for more efficient, lower-emission aircraft.





Constellium will also unveil the first aluminum ingot fully manufactured at lab scale from end-of-life aircraft, using a recycling and remelting process that meets the rigorous standards required for new aircraft production. This breakthrough is the result of a collaboration between Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave, with the support of Airbus, and represents a significant step toward a circular economy in aerospace.





Constellium’s exhibit is a great opportunity to explore the role of aluminum in the future of aviation and to showcase the company’s progress on the Wing of the Future project—an initiative dedicated to developing next-generation wing technologies that enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft. To learn more about aluminum’s impact on sustainable aviation, watch the





Aluminum Expert





video, and for an in-depth look at the Wing of the Future initiative, read the detailed article in





Light Metal Age





.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







www.constellium.com













Media Contacts













Investor Relations









Communications











Jason Hershiser





Delphine Dahan-Kocher









Phone: +1 443 988-0600





Phone: +1 443 420 7860









investor-relations@constellium.com





delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com







