Constellium SE Reports Q1 2025 Results with Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income Despite Shipment Decline

Constellium SE reported Q1 2025 results: shipments decreased 2%, revenue increased 5%, net income rose to $38 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Constellium SE announced its first quarter results for 2025, reporting shipments of 372 thousand metric tons, a slight decline of 2% compared to Q1 2024. Revenue rose to $2.0 billion, up 5% year-over-year due to higher metal prices, while net income increased to $38 million from $22 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA reached $186 million, boosted by a positive impact from metal price lag, despite challenges at its Valais operations caused by flooding. The A&T segment reported a decrease in EBITDA, whereas P&ARP performed well with a significant increase in both EBITDA and shipments. The company's cash flow from operations was $58 million but showed a negative free cash flow of $3 million, influenced by operational recovery at Valais. CEO Jean-Marc Germain expressed cautious optimism, maintaining the 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA between $600 million and $630 million while also committing to long-term targets for 2028. Constellium emphasized its focus on managing costs and strategic execution in a challenging market environment.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 5% compared to Q1 2024, reaching $2.0 billion, indicating a strong performance despite challenges in certain markets.
- Net income rose to $38 million, a significant increase from $22 million in Q1 2024, showcasing improved profitability.
- Adjusted EBITDA also increased by $40 million year-over-year, indicating stronger operational performance.
- The company successfully repurchased 1.4 million shares for $15 million, reflecting confidence in its own stock and commitment to shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Shipments decreased by 2% compared to Q1 2024, indicating a decline in demand across most end markets, which could negatively affect future growth prospects.
- Free Cash Flow was negative at $(3) million, highlighting potential liquidity concerns and the financial strain on the company's operations.
- Adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily credited to favorable non-cash metal price lag, suggesting that the reported improvement might not reflect underlying operational performance.
FAQ
What were Constellium's Q1 2025 financial results?
Constellium reported a revenue of $2.0 billion, a 5% increase, with a net income of $38 million for Q1 2025.
How did shipments change in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?
Shipments decreased by 2%, totaling 372 thousand metric tons compared to 380 thousand metric tons in Q1 2024.
What is the outlook for Constellium's Adjusted EBITDA in 2025?
Constellium expects Adjusted EBITDA between $600 million to $630 million for the year 2025, excluding non-cash impacts.
How many shares did Constellium repurchase in Q1 2025?
Constellium repurchased 1.4 million shares of its stock during the first quarter of 2025 for $15 million.
What impact did the Valais flood have on Constellium's results?
The Valais flood had a negative $27 million impact on cash flows and affected various segments' EBITDA in Q1 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$CSTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $CSTM stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,041,680 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,588,053
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 4,876,073 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,077,269
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,181,823 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,947,322
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC removed 3,136,020 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,206,925
- NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,900,000 shares (+52.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,513,000
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,523,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,649,754
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,282,587 shares (+112.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,172,168
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
PARIS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First quarter 2025 highlights
:
Shipments of 372 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q1 2024
Revenue of $2.0 billion, up 5% compared to Q1 2024
Net income of $38 million compared to net income of $22 million in Q1 2024
Adjusted EBITDA of $186 million
> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $46 million
> Includes negative $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million at A&T, $60 million at P&ARP, $16 million at AS&I, and $(11) million at H&C
> A&T and AS&I results include negative impact at Valais as a result of the flood
Cash from Operations of $58 million and Free Cash Flow of $(3) million
> Excludes $2 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables
> Includes negative $27 million impact at Valais as the business continued to recover from the flood last year
Repurchased 1.4 million shares of the Company stock for $15 million
Leverage of 3.3x at March 31, 2025
Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Constellium delivered solid results in the first quarter despite continued demand weakness across most of our end markets outside of packaging and some lingering impacts from the flood last year at our Valais operations. I am proud of our team for their relentless focus on cost reduction efforts and commercial and capital discipline in this uncertain environment. Free Cash Flow was negative $3 million in the quarter, which includes a negative $27 million impact at Valais as the business continued to recover from the flood last year. We repurchased 1.4 million shares for $15 million during the quarter, and we ended the quarter with leverage at 3.3x.”
Mr. Germain continued, “While the tariff and international trade situation remains highly unpredictable, at this stage we are maintaining our prior guidance for 2025 and expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. Our guidance assumes that the overall macroeconomic and end market environment will remain relatively stable. We also remain confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term target of Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow of $300 million, in 2028. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and update our guidance as necessary. Our focus remains on executing our strategy, driving operational performance, generating Free Cash Flow and increasing shareholder value.”
Group Summary
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Var.
Shipments (k metric tons)
372
380
(2)%
Revenue ($ millions)
1,979
1,880
5%
Net income ($ millions)
38
22
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
186
146
n.m.
Metal price lag (non-cash) ($ millions)
46
(14)
n.m.
The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate and the non-cash impact of metal price lag.
For the first quarter of 2025, shipments of 372 thousand metric tons decreased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments, partially offset by higher shipments in the P&ARP segment. Revenue of $2.0 billion increased 5% compared to the first quarter of the prior year primarily due to higher metal prices, partially offset by lower shipments. Net income of $38 million increased $16 million compared to net income of $22 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $186 million increased $40 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $146 million in the first quarter of last year primarily due to stronger results in our P&ARP segment and a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact, partially offset by weaker results in our A&T and AS&I segments, unfavorable foreign exchange translation, and a $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood.
Results by Segment
Aerospace & Transportation (A&T)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Var.
Shipments (k metric tons)
51
57
(11)%
Revenue ($ millions)
468
479
(2)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
75
87
(14)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)
1,469
1,513
(3)%
For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million decreased 14% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $4 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower operating costs. Shipments of 51 thousand metric tons decreased 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenue of $468 million decreased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, mostly offset by higher metal prices.
Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Var.
Shipments (k metric tons)
269
264
2%
Revenue ($ millions)
1,187
1,018
17%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
60
48
25%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)
223
182
23%
For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million increased 25% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher shipments and improved Muscle Shoals performance, favorable price and mix and lower operating costs, partially offset by unfavorable metal costs due to tighter scrap spreads in North America. Shipments of 269 thousand metric tons increased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products, partially offset by lower shipments of automotive and specialty rolled products. Revenue of $1.2 billion increased 17% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher metal prices.
Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I)
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Var.
Shipments (k metric tons)
52
59
(12)%
Revenue ($ millions)
381
396
(4)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)
16
32
(50)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)
306
541
(43)%
For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million decreased 50% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments and a $6 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 52 thousand metric tons decreased 12% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products. Revenue of $381 million decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by higher metal prices.
The following table reconciles the total of our segments’ measures of profitability to the group’s net income:
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
A&T
75
87
P&ARP
60
48
AS&I
16
32
Holdings and Corporate
(11)
(7)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
140
160
Metal price lag
46
(14)
Adjusted EBITDA
186
146
Other adjustments
(97)
(89)
Finance costs - net
(27)
(27)
Income before tax
62
30
Income tax expense
(24)
(8)
Net income
38
22
Reconciling items excluded from our Segment Adjusted EBITDA include the following:
Metal price lag
Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.
For the first quarter of 2025, metal price lag is positive which reflects London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for aluminum increasing during the period. For the first quarter of 2024, metal price lag was negative which reflected LME prices for aluminum decreasing during the period.
Other adjustments are detailed in the Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Table on page
17
.
Net Income
For the first quarter of 2025, net income of $38 million compares to net income of $22 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase in net income is primarily related to higher gross profit and favorable changes in gains and losses on derivatives mostly related to our hedging positions, partially offset by higher income tax expense.
Cash Flow
Free Cash Flow was $(3) million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $(30) million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in Free Cash Flow was primarily due to a favorable change in working capital excluding working capital build up at Valais as a result of the flood and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
Cash flows from operating activities were $58 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows from operating activities of $37 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
Cash flows used in investing activities were $59 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of $50 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
Cash flows used in financing activities were $26 million for first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows used in financing activities of $10 million in the first quarter of the prior year. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of the Company stock for $15 million.
Liquidity and Net Debt
Liquidity at March 31, 2025 was $800 million, comprised of $118 million of cash and cash equivalents and $682 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements.
Net debt was $1,826 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $1,776 million at December 31, 2024.
Outlook
Based on our current outlook, for 2025 we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. For 2028, we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, of $900 million and Free Cash Flow of $300 million.
We are not able to provide a reconciliation of this Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income in the future.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.
Constellium’s earnings materials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 are also available on the company’s website (
www.constellium.com
).
Non-GAAP measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”), this press release includes information regarding certain financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP measures”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are: Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented in the schedules to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP measures are important supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. By providing these measures, together with the reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business, our results of operations and our financial position, as well as assisting investors in evaluating the extent to which we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, these non-GAAP financial measures supplement our U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period, revenues or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our net income or loss for the relevant period.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, results from joint ventures, net finance costs, other expenses and depreciation and amortization as adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, impairment charges, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and on foreign exchange differences on transactions which do not qualify for hedge accounting, share based compensation expense, non-operating gains / (losses) on pension and other post-employment benefits, factoring expenses, effects of certain purchase accounting adjustments, start-up and development costs or acquisition, integration and separation costs, certain incremental costs and other exceptional, unusual or generally non-recurring items.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it illustrates the underlying performance of continuing operations by excluding certain non-recurring and non-operating items. Similar concepts of Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other stakeholders in their evaluation of our company and in comparison, to other companies, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures, net of property, plant and equipment inflows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the net cash flow generated or used by the business as it takes into account both the cash generated or consumed by operating activities, including working capital, and the capital expenditure requirements of the business. However, Free Cash Flow is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow has certain inherent limitations, including the fact that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary spending, notably because it does not reflect principal repayments required in connection with our debt or capital lease obligations.
Net debt is defined as debt plus or minus the fair value of cross currency basis swaps net of margin calls less cash and cash equivalents and cash pledged for the issuance of guarantees. Management believes that Net debt is a useful measure of indebtedness because it takes into account the cash and cash equivalent balances held by the Company as well as the total external debt of the Company. Net debt is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to debt determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Leverage is defined as Net debt divided by last twelve months Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag.
Investor Relations
Jason Hershiser
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com
Communications
Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Revenue
1,979
1,880
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
(1,716)
(1,635)
Depreciation and amortization
(78)
(75)
Selling and administrative expenses
(78)
(80)
Research and development expenses
(13)
(15)
Other gains and losses - net
(5)
(18)
Finance costs - net
(27)
(27)
Income before tax
62
30
Income tax expense
(24)
(8)
Net income
38
22
Attributable to:
Equity holders of Constellium
37
21
Non-controlling interests
1
1
Net income
38
22
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium
(in dollars)
Basic
0.26
0.14
Diluted
0.26
0.14
Weighted average number of shares
(in thousands)
Basic
142,495
146,796
Diluted
144,090
150,211
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Net income
38
22
Net change in post-employment benefit obligations
(3)
(5)
Income tax on net change in post-employment benefit obligations
1
2
Net change in cash flow hedges
12
(2)
Income tax on cash flow hedges
(3)
—
Currency translation differences
4
(6)
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
11
(11
)
Total comprehensive income
49
11
Attributable to:
Equity holders of Constellium
48
10
Non-controlling interests
1
1
Total comprehensive income
49
11
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in millions of U.S. dollar, except share data)
At March 31, 2025
At December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
118
141
Trade receivables and other, net
818
486
Inventories
1,278
1,181
Fair value of derivatives instruments and other financial assets
22
26
Total current assets
2,236
1,834
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,456
2,408
Goodwill
46
46
Intangible assets, net
94
97
Deferred tax assets
294
311
Trade receivables and other, net
38
36
Fair value of derivatives instruments
4
2
Total non-current assets
2,932
2,900
Total assets
5,168
4,734
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables and other
1,665
1,309
Short-term debt
35
39
Fair value of derivatives instruments
42
33
Income tax payable
17
18
Pension and other benefit obligations
23
22
Provisions
26
25
Total current liabilities
1,808
1,446
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables and other
160
156
Long-term debt
1,908
1,879
Fair value of derivatives instruments
10
21
Pension and other benefit obligations
377
375
Provisions
92
91
Deferred tax liabilities
48
39
Total non-current liabilities
2,595
2,561
Total liabilities
4,403
4,007
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholder's equity
Ordinary shares, par value €0.02, 146,819,884 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
4
4
Additional paid in capital
513
513
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1)
(14)
Retained earnings and other reserves
229
203
Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium
745
706
Non-controlling interests
20
21
Total equity
765
727
Total equity and liabilities
5,168
4,734
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
Ordinary
shares
Additional
paid in
capital
Treasury
shares
Accumulated
other
comprehensive income / (loss)
Other
reserves
Retained
earnings
Total
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
At January 1, 2025
4
513
(51
)
(14
)
161
93
706
21
727
Net income
—
—
—
—
—
37
37
1
38
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
—
—
—
13
—
—
13
—
13
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
—
—
—
13
—
37
50
1
51
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
6
—
6
—
6
Repurchase of ordinary shares
—
—
(15)
—
—
—
(15)
—
(15)
Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested
—
—
12
—
—
(12)
—
—
—
Transactions with non-controlling interests
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
(2)
At March 31, 2025
4
513
(54
)
(1
)
167
116
744
21
765
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
Ordinary
shares
Additional
paid in
capital
Treasury
shares
Accumulated
other
comprehensive income / (loss)
Other
reserves
Retained
earnings
Total
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
At January 1, 2024
4
513
—
—
136
65
718
24
742
Net income
—
—
—
—
—
21
21
1
22
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
—
—
—
(11)
—
—
(11)
—
(11)
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
—
—
—
(11
)
—
21
10
1
11
Share-based compensation
—
—
—
—
6
—
6
—
6
Repurchase of ordinary shares
—
—
(7)
—
—
—
(7)
—
(7)
Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Transactions with non-controlling interests
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
At March 31, 2024
4
513
(7
)
(11
)
142
86
727
24
751
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Net income
38
22
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
78
75
Impairment of assets
—
3
Pension and other long-term benefits
2
2
Finance costs - net
27
27
Income tax expense
24
8
Unrealized losses on derivatives - net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net
11
3
Losses on disposal
—
1
Other - net
11
13
Changes in working capital
Inventories
(69)
16
Trade receivables
(273)
(173)
Trade payables
279
100
Other
(18)
(16)
Change in provisions
(1)
(2)
Pension and other long-term benefits paid
(13)
(10)
Interest paid
(29)
(26)
Income tax paid
(9)
(6)
Net cash flows from operating activities
58
37
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(69)
(74)
Property, plant and equipment inflows
8
7
Collection of deferred purchase price receivable
2
17
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(59
)
(50
)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(15)
(7)
Repayments of long-term debt
(1)
(2)
Net change in revolving credit facilities and short-term debt
5
1
Finance lease repayments
(2)
(2)
Transactions with non-controlling interests
(2)
(1)
Other financing activities
(11)
1
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(26
)
(10
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(27
)
(23
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
141
223
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4
(6)
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
118
194
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
A&T
75
87
P&ARP
60
48
AS&I
16
32
Holdings and Corporate
(11)
(7)
SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE
Three months ended March 31,
(in k metric tons)
2025
2024
Aerospace rolled products
24
27
Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products
28
30
Packaging rolled products
204
187
Automotive rolled products
60
71
Specialty and other thin-rolled products
4
6
Automotive extruded products
31
36
Other extruded products
22
23
Total shipments
372
380
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Aerospace rolled products
267
286
Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products
201
193
Packaging rolled products
868
671
Automotive rolled products
291
311
Specialty and other thin-rolled products
28
36
Automotive extruded products
234
263
Other extruded products
147
133
Other and inter-segment eliminations
(57)
(13)
Total Revenue by product line
1,979
1,880
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Net income
38
22
Income tax expense
24
8
Income before tax
62
30
Finance costs - net
27
27
Expenses on factoring arrangements
5
5
Depreciation and amortization
78
75
Impairment of assets (B)
—
3
Restructuring costs
1
—
Unrealized losses on derivatives
12
4
Unrealized exchange losses / (gains) from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities – net
1
(2)
Pension and other post-employment benefits - non - operating gains
(3)
(3)
Share based compensation costs
6
6
Losses on disposal
—
1
Other (C)
(3)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
1
186
146
of which Metal price lag
(A)
46
(14
)
1
Adjusted EBITDA includes the non-cash impact of metal price lag
(A)
Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.
(B)
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, impairment related to property, plant and equipment in our Valais operations.
(C)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other included $7 million of insurance proceeds and $3 million of clean-up costs related to the flooding of our facilities in Valais (Switzerland).
Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
2025
2024
Net cash flows from operating activities
58
37
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(69)
(74)
Property, plant and equipment inflows
8
7
Free Cash Flow
(3
)
(30
)
Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions of U.S. dollar)
At March 31,
2025
At December 31,
2024
Debt
1,943
1,918
Fair value of cross currency basis swaps,
net of margin calls
1
(1
)
Cash and cash equivalents
(118
)
(141
)
Net debt
1,826
1,776
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.