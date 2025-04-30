Constellium SE Reports Q1 2025 Results with Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income Despite Shipment Decline

Constellium SE reported Q1 2025 results: shipments decreased 2%, revenue increased 5%, net income rose to $38 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellium SE announced its first quarter results for 2025, reporting shipments of 372 thousand metric tons, a slight decline of 2% compared to Q1 2024. Revenue rose to $2.0 billion, up 5% year-over-year due to higher metal prices, while net income increased to $38 million from $22 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA reached $186 million, boosted by a positive impact from metal price lag, despite challenges at its Valais operations caused by flooding. The A&T segment reported a decrease in EBITDA, whereas P&ARP performed well with a significant increase in both EBITDA and shipments. The company's cash flow from operations was $58 million but showed a negative free cash flow of $3 million, influenced by operational recovery at Valais. CEO Jean-Marc Germain expressed cautious optimism, maintaining the 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA between $600 million and $630 million while also committing to long-term targets for 2028. Constellium emphasized its focus on managing costs and strategic execution in a challenging market environment.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 5% compared to Q1 2024, reaching $2.0 billion, indicating a strong performance despite challenges in certain markets.

Net income rose to $38 million, a significant increase from $22 million in Q1 2024, showcasing improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA also increased by $40 million year-over-year, indicating stronger operational performance.

The company successfully repurchased 1.4 million shares for $15 million, reflecting confidence in its own stock and commitment to shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Shipments decreased by 2% compared to Q1 2024, indicating a decline in demand across most end markets, which could negatively affect future growth prospects.

Free Cash Flow was negative at $(3) million, highlighting potential liquidity concerns and the financial strain on the company's operations.

Adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily credited to favorable non-cash metal price lag, suggesting that the reported improvement might not reflect underlying operational performance.

FAQ

What were Constellium's Q1 2025 financial results?

Constellium reported a revenue of $2.0 billion, a 5% increase, with a net income of $38 million for Q1 2025.

How did shipments change in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

Shipments decreased by 2%, totaling 372 thousand metric tons compared to 380 thousand metric tons in Q1 2024.

What is the outlook for Constellium's Adjusted EBITDA in 2025?

Constellium expects Adjusted EBITDA between $600 million to $630 million for the year 2025, excluding non-cash impacts.

How many shares did Constellium repurchase in Q1 2025?

Constellium repurchased 1.4 million shares of its stock during the first quarter of 2025 for $15 million.

What impact did the Valais flood have on Constellium's results?

The Valais flood had a negative $27 million impact on cash flows and affected various segments' EBITDA in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $CSTM stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PARIS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First quarter 2025 highlights



:







Shipments of 372 thousand metric tons, down 2% compared to Q1 2024



Revenue of $2.0 billion, up 5% compared to Q1 2024



Net income of $38 million compared to net income of $22 million in Q1 2024



Adjusted EBITDA of $186 million







> Includes positive non-cash metal price lag impact of $46 million





> Includes negative $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood







Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million at A&T, $60 million at P&ARP, $16 million at AS&I, and $(11) million at H&C











> A&T and AS&I results include negative impact at Valais as a result of the flood







Cash from Operations of $58 million and Free Cash Flow of $(3) million











> Excludes $2 million of cash received for collection of deferred purchase price receivables





> Includes negative $27 million impact at Valais as the business continued to recover from the flood last year







Repurchased 1.4 million shares of the Company stock for $15 million



Leverage of 3.3x at March 31, 2025







Jean-Marc Germain, Constellium’s Chief Executive Officer said, “Constellium delivered solid results in the first quarter despite continued demand weakness across most of our end markets outside of packaging and some lingering impacts from the flood last year at our Valais operations. I am proud of our team for their relentless focus on cost reduction efforts and commercial and capital discipline in this uncertain environment. Free Cash Flow was negative $3 million in the quarter, which includes a negative $27 million impact at Valais as the business continued to recover from the flood last year. We repurchased 1.4 million shares for $15 million during the quarter, and we ended the quarter with leverage at 3.3x.”





Mr. Germain continued, “While the tariff and international trade situation remains highly unpredictable, at this stage we are maintaining our prior guidance for 2025 and expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. Our guidance assumes that the overall macroeconomic and end market environment will remain relatively stable. We also remain confident in our ability to deliver on our long-term target of Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, and Free Cash Flow of $300 million, in 2028. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and update our guidance as necessary. Our focus remains on executing our strategy, driving operational performance, generating Free Cash Flow and increasing shareholder value.”







Group Summary

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





372





380





(2)%









Revenue ($ millions)





1,979





1,880





5%









Net income ($ millions)





38





22





n.m.









Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





186





146





n.m.









Metal price lag (non-cash) ($ millions)





46





(14)





n.m.















The difference between the sum of reported segment revenue and total group revenue includes revenue from certain non-core activities and inter-segment eliminations. The difference between the sum of reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA and the Group Adjusted EBITDA is related to Holdings and Corporate and the non-cash impact of metal price lag.







For the first quarter of 2025, shipments of 372 thousand metric tons decreased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments in the A&T and AS&I segments, partially offset by higher shipments in the P&ARP segment. Revenue of $2.0 billion increased 5% compared to the first quarter of the prior year primarily due to higher metal prices, partially offset by lower shipments. Net income of $38 million increased $16 million compared to net income of $22 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $186 million increased $40 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $146 million in the first quarter of last year primarily due to stronger results in our P&ARP segment and a favorable change in the non-cash metal price lag impact, partially offset by weaker results in our A&T and AS&I segments, unfavorable foreign exchange translation, and a $10 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood.







Results by Segment









Aerospace & Transportation (A&T)

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





51





57





(11)%









Revenue ($ millions)





468





479





(2)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





75





87





(14)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





1,469





1,513





(3)%













For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million decreased 14% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, unfavorable price and mix and a $4 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood, partially offset by lower operating costs. Shipments of 51 thousand metric tons decreased 11% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenue of $468 million decreased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, mostly offset by higher metal prices.







Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P&ARP)

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





269





264





2%









Revenue ($ millions)





1,187





1,018





17%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





60





48





25%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





223





182





23%













For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million increased 25% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher shipments and improved Muscle Shoals performance, favorable price and mix and lower operating costs, partially offset by unfavorable metal costs due to tighter scrap spreads in North America. Shipments of 269 thousand metric tons increased 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to higher shipments of packaging rolled products, partially offset by lower shipments of automotive and specialty rolled products. Revenue of $1.2 billion increased 17% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher metal prices.







Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I)

















Q1 2025









Q1 2024









Var.











Shipments (k metric tons)





52





59





(12)%









Revenue ($ millions)





381





396





(4)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)





16





32





(50)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA per metric ton ($)





306





541





(43)%













For the first quarter of 2025, Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million decreased 50% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments and a $6 million impact at Valais as a result of the flood. Shipments of 52 thousand metric tons decreased 12% compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower shipments of automotive and other extruded products. Revenue of $381 million decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower shipments, partially offset by higher metal prices.







The following table reconciles the total of our segments’ measures of profitability to the group’s net income:





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024















A&T









75













87













P&ARP









60













48













AS&I









16













32













Holdings and Corporate









(11)













(7)















Segment Adjusted EBITDA













140

















160















Metal price lag









46













(14)















Adjusted EBITDA













186

















146















Other adjustments









(97)













(89)













Finance costs - net









(27)













(27)















Income before tax













62

















30















Income tax expense









(24)













(8)















Net income













38

















22





















Reconciling items excluded from our Segment Adjusted EBITDA include the following:







Metal price lag





Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.





For the first quarter of 2025, metal price lag is positive which reflects London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for aluminum increasing during the period. For the first quarter of 2024, metal price lag was negative which reflected LME prices for aluminum decreasing during the period.





Other adjustments are detailed in the Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Table on page



17



.







Net Income







For the first quarter of 2025, net income of $38 million compares to net income of $22 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The increase in net income is primarily related to higher gross profit and favorable changes in gains and losses on derivatives mostly related to our hedging positions, partially offset by higher income tax expense.







Cash Flow







Free Cash Flow was $(3) million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $(30) million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in Free Cash Flow was primarily due to a favorable change in working capital excluding working capital build up at Valais as a result of the flood and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower Segment Adjusted EBITDA.





Cash flows from operating activities were $58 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows from operating activities of $37 million in the first quarter of the prior year.





Cash flows used in investing activities were $59 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows used in investing activities of $50 million in the first quarter of the prior year.





Cash flows used in financing activities were $26 million for first quarter of 2025 compared to cash flows used in financing activities of $10 million in the first quarter of the prior year. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1.4 million shares of the Company stock for $15 million.







Liquidity and Net Debt







Liquidity at March 31, 2025 was $800 million, comprised of $118 million of cash and cash equivalents and $682 million available under our committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements.





Net debt was $1,826 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $1,776 million at December 31, 2024.







Outlook







Based on our current outlook, for 2025 we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, to be in the range of $600 million to $630 million and Free Cash Flow in excess of $120 million. For 2028, we expect Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag, of $900 million and Free Cash Flow of $300 million.







We are not able to provide a reconciliation of this Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, impairment or restructuring charges, or taxes without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net income in the future.









Forward-looking statements







Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn or industry specific conditions including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; disruption to business operations; natural disasters including severe flooding and other weather-related events; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.





Constellium’s earnings materials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 are also available on the company’s website (



www.constellium.com



).







Non-GAAP measures







In addition to the results reported in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”), this press release includes information regarding certain financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP measures”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are: Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net debt. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures are presented in the schedules to this press release. We believe these non-GAAP measures are important supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance. By providing these measures, together with the reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business, our results of operations and our financial position, as well as assisting investors in evaluating the extent to which we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, these non-GAAP financial measures supplement our U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period, revenues or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is our net income or loss for the relevant period.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, results from joint ventures, net finance costs, other expenses and depreciation and amortization as adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, impairment charges, unrealized gains or losses on derivatives and on foreign exchange differences on transactions which do not qualify for hedge accounting, share based compensation expense, non-operating gains / (losses) on pension and other post-employment benefits, factoring expenses, effects of certain purchase accounting adjustments, start-up and development costs or acquisition, integration and separation costs, certain incremental costs and other exceptional, unusual or generally non-recurring items.





We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it illustrates the underlying performance of continuing operations by excluding certain non-recurring and non-operating items. Similar concepts of Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other stakeholders in their evaluation of our company and in comparison, to other companies, many of which present an Adjusted EBITDA-related performance measure when reporting their results.





Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures, net of property, plant and equipment inflows. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful measure of the net cash flow generated or used by the business as it takes into account both the cash generated or consumed by operating activities, including working capital, and the capital expenditure requirements of the business. However, Free Cash Flow is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow has certain inherent limitations, including the fact that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary spending, notably because it does not reflect principal repayments required in connection with our debt or capital lease obligations.





Net debt is defined as debt plus or minus the fair value of cross currency basis swaps net of margin calls less cash and cash equivalents and cash pledged for the issuance of guarantees. Management believes that Net debt is a useful measure of indebtedness because it takes into account the cash and cash equivalent balances held by the Company as well as the total external debt of the Company. Net debt is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to debt determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Leverage is defined as Net debt divided by last twelve months Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash impact of metal price lag.







Investor Relations







Jason Hershiser





Phone: +1 443 988-0600





investor-relations@constellium.com







Communications







Delphine Dahan-Kocher





Phone: +1 443 420 7860





delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com







CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024







































Revenue









1,979













1,880













Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)









(1,716)













(1,635)













Depreciation and amortization









(78)













(75)













Selling and administrative expenses









(78)













(80)













Research and development expenses









(13)













(15)













Other gains and losses - net









(5)













(18)













Finance costs - net









(27)













(27)















Income before tax













62

















30















Income tax expense









(24)













(8)















Net income













38

















22

















Attributable to:



























Equity holders of Constellium









37













21













Non-controlling interests









1













1















Net income













38

















22



























































Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Constellium





(in dollars)

































Basic









0.26













0.14













Diluted









0.26













0.14













































Weighted average number of shares





(in thousands)

































Basic









142,495













146,796













Diluted









144,090













150,211



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024









































Net income













38

















22







































Net change in post-employment benefit obligations









(3)













(5)













Income tax on net change in post-employment benefit obligations









1













2













Net change in cash flow hedges









12













(2)













Income tax on cash flow hedges









(3)













—













Currency translation differences









4













(6)















Other comprehensive income / (loss)













11

















(11





)

















Total comprehensive income













49

















11

















Attributable to:



























Equity holders of Constellium









48













10













Non-controlling interests









1













1















Total comprehensive income













49

















11









































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













(in millions of U.S. dollar, except share data)













At March 31, 2025













At December 31, 2024













Assets





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









118













141













Trade receivables and other, net









818













486













Inventories









1,278













1,181













Fair value of derivatives instruments and other financial assets









22













26















Total current assets













2,236

















1,834

















Non-current assets



























Property, plant and equipment, net









2,456













2,408













Goodwill









46













46













Intangible assets, net









94













97













Deferred tax assets









294













311













Trade receivables and other, net









38













36













Fair value of derivatives instruments









4













2















Total non-current assets













2,932

















2,900









































Total assets













5,168

















4,734









































Liabilities





























Current liabilities



























Trade payables and other









1,665













1,309













Short-term debt









35













39













Fair value of derivatives instruments









42













33













Income tax payable









17













18













Pension and other benefit obligations









23













22













Provisions









26













25















Total current liabilities













1,808

















1,446









































Non-current liabilities



























Trade payables and other









160













156













Long-term debt









1,908













1,879













Fair value of derivatives instruments









10













21













Pension and other benefit obligations









377













375













Provisions









92













91













Deferred tax liabilities









48













39















Total non-current liabilities













2,595

















2,561

















Total liabilities













4,403

















4,007









































Commitments and contingencies





















































Shareholder's equity



























Ordinary shares, par value €0.02, 146,819,884 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









4













4













Additional paid in capital









513













513













Accumulated other comprehensive income









(1)













(14)













Retained earnings and other reserves









229













203















Equity attributable to equity holders of Constellium













745

















706















Non-controlling interests









20













21















Total equity













765

















727









































Total equity and liabilities













5,168

















4,734





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













Ordinary





shares













Additional





paid in





capital













Treasury





shares













Accumulated





other





comprehensive income / (loss)













Other





reserves













Retained





earnings













Total













Non-





controlling





interests













Total





equity













At January 1, 2025













4













513













(51





)

















(14





)

















161













93

















706

















21

















727















Net income









—









—









—













—













—









37













37













1













38













Other comprehensive income / (loss)









—









—









—













13













—









—













13













—













13















Total comprehensive income / (loss)













—













—













—

















13

















—













37

















50

















1

















51















Share-based compensation









—









—









—













—













6









—













6













—













6













Repurchase of ordinary shares









—









—









(15)













—













—









—













(15)













—













(15)













Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested









—









—









12













—













—









(12)













—













—













—













Transactions with non-controlling interests









—









—









—













—













—









—













—













(2)













(2)















At March 31, 2025













4













513













(54





)

















(1





)

















167













116

















744

















21

















765





























(in millions of U.S. dollar)













Ordinary





shares













Additional





paid in





capital













Treasury





shares













Accumulated





other





comprehensive income / (loss)













Other





reserves













Retained





earnings













Total













Non-





controlling





interests













Total





equity













At January 1, 2024













4













513













—

















—

















136













65

















718

















24

















742















Net income











—













—













—

















—

















—











21













21













1













22













Other comprehensive income / (loss)











—













—













—















(11)















—













—















(11)















—















(11)















Total comprehensive income / (loss)













—













—













—

















(11





)

















—













21

















10

















1

















11

















Share-based compensation











—









—









—













—













6









—













6













—













6















Repurchase of ordinary shares











—









—









(7)













—













—









—













(7)













—













(7)















Allocation of treasury shares to share-based compensation plan vested











—









—









—













—













—









—













—













—













—















Transactions with non-controlling interests











—









—









—













—













—









—













—













(1)













(1)















At March 31, 2024













4













513













(7





)

















(11





)

















142













86

















727

















24

















751





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024















Net income









38













22













Adjustments

























Depreciation and amortization









78













75













Impairment of assets









—













3













Pension and other long-term benefits









2













2













Finance costs - net









27













27













Income tax expense









24













8













Unrealized losses on derivatives - net and from remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities - net









11













3













Losses on disposal









—













1













Other - net









11













13













Changes in working capital

























Inventories









(69)













16













Trade receivables









(273)













(173)













Trade payables









279













100













Other









(18)













(16)













Change in provisions









(1)













(2)













Pension and other long-term benefits paid









(13)













(10)













Interest paid









(29)













(26)













Income tax paid









(9)













(6)















Net cash flows from operating activities













58

















37







































Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(69)













(74)













Property, plant and equipment inflows









8













7













Collection of deferred purchase price receivable









2













17















Net cash flows used in investing activities













(59





)

















(50





)







































Repurchase of ordinary shares









(15)













(7)













Repayments of long-term debt









(1)













(2)













Net change in revolving credit facilities and short-term debt









5













1













Finance lease repayments









(2)













(2)













Transactions with non-controlling interests









(2)













(1)













Other financing activities









(11)













1















Net cash flows used in financing activities













(26





)

















(10





)









































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(27





)

















(23





)







































Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period









141













223













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









4













(6)















Cash and cash equivalents - end of period













118

















194





















SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024















A&T









75













87













P&ARP









60













48













AS&I









16













32













Holdings and Corporate









(11)













(7)



















SHIPMENTS AND REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE





















Three months ended March 31,













(in k metric tons)













2025

















2024















Aerospace rolled products









24













27













Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products









28













30













Packaging rolled products









204













187













Automotive rolled products









60













71













Specialty and other thin-rolled products









4













6













Automotive extruded products









31













36













Other extruded products









22













23















Total shipments













372

















380





































Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024















Aerospace rolled products









267













286













Transportation, industry, defense and other rolled products









201













193













Packaging rolled products









868













671













Automotive rolled products









291













311













Specialty and other thin-rolled products









28













36













Automotive extruded products









234













263













Other extruded products









147













133













Other and inter-segment eliminations









(57)













(13)















Total Revenue by product line













1,979

















1,880





















Amounts may not sum due to rounding.









NON-GAAP MEASURES









Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024









































Net income













38

















22















Income tax expense









24













8















Income before tax













62

















30















Finance costs - net









27













27













Expenses on factoring arrangements









5













5













Depreciation and amortization









78













75













Impairment of assets (B)









—













3













Restructuring costs









1













—













Unrealized losses on derivatives









12













4













Unrealized exchange losses / (gains) from the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities – net









1













(2)













Pension and other post-employment benefits - non - operating gains









(3)













(3)













Share based compensation costs









6













6













Losses on disposal









—













1













Other (C)









(3)













—















Adjusted EBITDA







1















186

















146

















of which Metal price lag





(A)













46

















(14





)





















1



Adjusted EBITDA includes the non-cash impact of metal price lag









(A)









Metal price lag represents the financial impact of the timing difference between when aluminum prices included within Constellium's Revenue are established and when aluminum purchase prices included in Cost of sales are established. The metal price lag will generally increase our earnings in times of rising primary aluminum prices and decrease our earnings in times of declining primary aluminum prices. The calculation of metal price lag adjustment is based on a standardized methodology applied at each of Constellium’s manufacturing sites. Metal price lag is calculated as the average value of product purchased in the period, approximated at the market price, less the value of product in inventory at the weighted average of metal purchased over time, multiplied by the quantity sold in the period.

























(B)









For the three months ended March 31, 2024, impairment related to property, plant and equipment in our Valais operations.

























(C)









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, other included $7 million of insurance proceeds and $3 million of clean-up costs related to the flooding of our facilities in Valais (Switzerland).



























Reconciliation of net cash flows from operating activities to Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure)





















Three months ended March 31,













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













2025

















2024

















Net cash flows from operating activities













58

















37















Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(69)













(74)













Property, plant and equipment inflows









8













7















Free Cash Flow













(3





)

















(30





)





















Reconciliation of borrowings to Net debt (a non-GAAP measure)













(in millions of U.S. dollar)













At March 31,





2025













At December 31,





2024











Debt









1,943













1,918













Fair value of cross currency basis swaps,





net of margin calls









1













(1





)









Cash and cash equivalents









(118





)









(141





)











Net debt













1,826

















1,776













