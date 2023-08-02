Constellium SE - (CSTM) Price Target Increased by 17.97% to 23.66

The average one-year price target for Constellium SE - (NYSE:CSTM) has been revised to 23.66 / share. This is an increase of 17.97% from the prior estimate of 20.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.96% from the latest reported closing price of 19.09 / share.

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.50%, an increase of 23.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 156,021K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bpifrance holds 16,394K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,122K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,605K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,650K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.00% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 8,143K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,977K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 23.15% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,814K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Constellium is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

