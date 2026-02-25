Constellium SE (CSTM) Price Target Increased by 26.09% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been revised to $29.58 / share. This is an increase of 26.09% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from the latest reported closing price of $24.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 11.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.31%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 137,057K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 12,594K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,270K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 12.83% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,473K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,658K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 60.45% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 4,581K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 15.15% over the last quarter.

