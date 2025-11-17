Constellium SE (CSTM) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 20.66

The average one-year price target for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been revised to $20.66 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.95% from the latest reported closing price of $15.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium SE. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.31%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 148,376K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 12,594K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,936K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 33.89% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,473K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 5,214K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares , representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 19.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,117K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,310K shares , representing a decrease of 179.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 61.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.