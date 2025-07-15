Constellium SE Completes FlexCAR Project with ARENA2036, Advancing Modular Vehicle Design and Sustainability

Constellium announces FlexCAR project completion, enhancing vehicle design flexibility and sustainability through modular aluminum structures.

Constellium SE has announced the completion of the FlexCAR project, an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing vehicle design and adaptability through a modular platform that allows for easy configuration of critical vehicle systems such as drivetrains and energy storage. Collaborating with notable partners including Mercedes-Benz and Siemens, this five-year project developed a modular sill structure made from high-strength aluminum alloys with significant recycled content, promoting safety, performance, and a lower carbon footprint. Patrick Böhler, Constellium's Director of Sales & Product Development, emphasized the importance of modular thinking in revolutionizing vehicle design. The company also highlighted its previous work with ARENA2036 on the Digital Fingerprint project, which focused on creating smart aluminum components to improve vehicle performance tracking and maintenance. Constellium's ongoing commitment to innovative aluminum solutions aims to support the automotive industry's transition toward lighter and more efficient vehicles.

Potential Positives

Successful completion and publication of the FlexCAR project positions Constellium as an innovator in the automotive industry, focusing on modular vehicle design.

Collaboration with major industry partners like Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and Bosch enhances Constellium's reputation and opens up future business opportunities.

Development of a modular sill concept using high-strength aluminum alloys with significant recycled content aligns with sustainability trends and can lower the carbon footprint of vehicles.

Previous collaboration on the Digital Fingerprint project showcases Constellium's commitment to advancements in predictive maintenance and data-driven manufacturing, reinforcing its market leadership.

Potential Negatives

Dependency on public funding for the FlexCAR project may limit autonomy and drive concerns about long-term viability without similar financial support in future initiatives.

The focus on collaboration with major partners like Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and Bosch may expose Constellium to reputational risks if any project delays or failures occur, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence.

The emphasis on recent innovations may overshadow existing challenges or limitations in Constellium's current product offerings and market position, leading to questions about their competitive edge.

FAQ

What is the FlexCAR project by Constellium?

The FlexCAR project is an innovative platform designed for modular vehicle systems, enhancing adaptability and sustainability in automotive design.

Who are the partners involved in the FlexCAR project?

Key partners include Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Bosch, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

What materials are used in the FlexCAR platform?

The platform utilizes Constellium HSA6™ high-strength aluminum alloys with significant recycled content for enhanced performance and sustainability.

What are the benefits of the modular sill structure?

It offers improved crash performance, design flexibility, and a lower carbon footprint throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

How does Constellium support electric vehicle development?

Constellium provides lightweight aluminum solutions that enhance fuel efficiency and increase the range of electric vehicles.

PARIS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is proud to announce the successful completion and publication of the FlexCAR project, its latest innovation effort with ARENA2036*, Germany’s leading research campus for future mobility and production technologies.





platform envisions a future where major vehicle systems—such as the drivetrain, energy storage, and interior—can be easily configured or updated. Constellium worked alongside project partners such as Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, Bosch, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to complete this publicly funded, five-year project.





high-strength aluminum alloys featuring significant recycled content. Designed to support various powertrains—including battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell—the sill structure offers enhanced crash performance, design flexibility, and a lower carbon footprint over the vehicle’s lifecycle.





“FlexCAR shows how modular thinking—combined with the performance and sustainability benefits of aluminum—can revolutionize vehicle design, enabling longer lifespans, greater adaptability, and lower environmental impact,” said Patrick Böhler, Director of Sales & Product Development for Constellium Automotive Structures. “Collaborations like these are how we turn ideas into real-world innovations.”





innovation project, developing a digital twin of an aluminum component that tracks its performance across its full lifecycle—from design and production to on-road use and end-of-life. As part of this project, completed in 2024, Constellium engineered a smart aluminum housing for a power control unit, embedding sensors to collect crash and field data in a Mercedes-Benz test vehicle. This approach supports predictive maintenance, accelerates development cycles, and unlocks the full potential of connected, data-driven manufacturing.





About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







www.constellium.com













