Constellium SE Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Constellium SE announced the adoption of all proposals from its May 15, 2025 AGM, including new board appointments.

Constellium SE announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 15, 2025, stating that all proposals were adopted. This includes the appointment of Bradley Soultz and the re-appointment of Emmanuel Blot, Martha Brooks, and Lori Walker to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Constellium is recognized as a global leader in developing innovative aluminum products for various markets, including aerospace, packaging, and automotive, with reported revenues of $7.3 billion in 2024. The voting results are available on the company’s website.

All proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were adopted, indicating strong support from shareholders.

Appointment and re-appointment of experienced individuals to the Board of Directors could enhance governance and strategic direction.

Constellium's announcement highlights their position as a global leader in innovative aluminum products, reinforcing brand strength.

The mention of generating $7.3 billion in revenue in 2024 underscores the company's financial stability and growth potential.

The announcement does not provide specific details on shareholder dissent or voting percentages, which may suggest a lack of transparency regarding the reception of the board's appointments.



While all proposals were adopted, the lack of detailed discussion on strategic direction or future challenges might raise concerns about the company's vision and governance.



There is no mention of any independent board members or diversity initiatives, which could indicate potential areas of improvement in corporate governance practices.

What were the key outcomes of the Constellium AGM held on May 15, 2025?

All proposals were adopted, including the appointment and re-appointments to the Board of Directors.

Who are the newly appointed members of Constellium's Board of Directors?

Bradley Soultz was appointed, and Emmanuel Blot, Martha Brooks, and Lori Walker were re-appointed for three years.

Where can I find the voting results for Constellium's AGM?

The voting results are published on Constellium's official website under the shareholder meetings section.

What is Constellium known for in the industry?

Constellium is a global leader in developing innovative aluminum products for markets like aerospace, packaging, and automotive.

How much revenue did Constellium generate in 2024?

Constellium generated $7.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

PARIS, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2025 (the "AGM") have been published on the Company's website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).





https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings





All the proposals were adopted at the AGM, including the appointment of Bradley Soultz and the re-appointment of Emmanuel Blot, Martha Brooks, and Lori Walker to the Company's Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







www.constellium.com













