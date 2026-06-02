Constellium Rises 92.9% in a Year: Should Investors Buy or Wait?

Constellium SE’s CSTM investors have been witnessing impressive gains from the stock of late. The company’s shares have surged 92.9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry and the S&P 500, which have returned 72.4% and 11%, respectively. Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA shares have surged 76.3% and Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ increased 16.2%, respectively, over the same time frame.

CSTM Outperforms Industry & S&P 500



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Closing at $34.69 in the last trading session, the stock is trading close to its 52-week high of $35.30 and significantly higher than its 52-week low of $12.11. It is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Constellium Stock’s 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



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Let’s take a look at CSTM’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Factors Driving Constellium’s Performance

Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment is currently a key growth driver for the business. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from the segment surged 24% to $1.48 billion, supported by higher metal prices. Increase in orders for packaging rolled products is also driving the segment’s performance.



Also, strength in the Aerospace & Transportation segment bodes well for CSTM. The segment’s shipments increased 18% to 60 thousand metric tons in the first quarter, driven by higher shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenues from the segment increased 30% to nearly $609 million, supported by strong shipments and metal prices.



CSTM’s Automotive Structures & Industry segment’s revenues increased 9% to approximately $415 million supported by higher metal prices.



Constellium is expected to benefit from rising aluminum prices, driven by supply concerns following the Israel-Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key Middle East shipping route. The situation has impacted regional aluminum supply and supported higher global prices.



The company also remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through share buybacks. For instance, it generated a solid free cash flow of $5 million in the first three months of 2026 and returned approximately $28 million to shareholders through share repurchases.



It’s worth noting that the company’s board authorized a new share buyback program recently to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares. This program will be effective from May 21, 2026, till Dec. 31, 2028. CSTM ended the quarter with leverage of 2.2x, remaining within the company’s target range of 1.5-2.5x.



However, Constellium has been witnessing the impacts of escalating costs and expenses over time. In the first quarter, the cost of sales increased 18.9% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses also rose 24.4% in the year. The increase in operating expenses, if not controlled, might adversely impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead.



CSTM operates in the highly competitive primary aluminum market, which includes major industry players such as AA and Ryerson Holding.

Stock Valuation



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CSTM has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12X, which is above the industry average of 9.93X. In comparison, Alcoa and Ryerson Holding are trading at 9.8X and 14.89X, respectively.

Constellium’s Earnings Estimate Revision



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Earnings estimates for CSTM have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The company’s earnings estimates for 2026 have surged 62.9% to $3.34 per share over the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2027 have increased 15.9% to $2.77 per share over the same time frame.

Summing Up

Constellium’s strong momentum in the packaging and aerospace markets, along with a favorable metal pricing environment, is expected to support growth in the coming quarters. Additionally, CSTM’s shareholder-friendly initiatives are likely to boost investor confidence.



However, the near-term challenges, such as rising operating costs & expenses, are limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s near-term prospects. While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains and provide a better entry point.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.