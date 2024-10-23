Constellium reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 110M, consensus EUR 169.8M

Reports Q3 revenue EUR 1.6B, consensus EUR 1.77B. The company’s CEO said, “Our team faced significant challenges in the third quarter, including increased demand weakness across several of our end markets, and the ongoing impact from the flood that occurred back in late June at our facilities in the Valais region in Switzerland. I am pleased to report that the clean-up and restoration is well underway and earlier this week we were able to partially restart some of our operations. I am proud of our entire team on the ground in the Valais region and wanted to thank them for their incredible resolve and courage during this very difficult time. Looking more at our end markets, packaging demand remained healthy during the quarter. Aerospace demand has started to slow down as commercial aerospace OEMs are dealing with supply chain challenges and continue to struggle to increase build rates. Automotive demand during the quarter started to soften in North America, while weakness accelerated during the quarter in automotive markets in Europe.”

