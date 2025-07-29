Constellium Q2 Revenue Up 9 Percent

Key Points - Revenue (GAAP) surpassed estimates at $2.10 billion for Q2 2025, marking a 9.0% increase over the prior year.

- Net income (GAAP) and earnings per share (GAAP) declined sharply.

- Packaging business drove segment gains, but higher-margin aerospace and automotive segments saw significant profit declines.

Constellium Se (NYSE:CSTM), a leading producer of high value-added aluminum products for industries like aerospace, automotive, and packaging, released its Q2 2025 results on July 29, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $2.10 billion for Q2 2025, topping analyst expectations of $2.03 billion (GAAP). However, net income (GAAP) fell to $36 million from $77 million in Q2 2024, resulting in basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 (GAAP), missing anticipated EPS of $0.30. Growth in the packaging segment supported overall revenue, but profit margins tightened, especially in aerospace and automotive, leading to year-over-year declines in overall profitability. The quarter highlighted resilience in some end-markets but exposed continued challenges in others.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.25 $0.30 $0.51 (51.0%) Revenue $2.10 billion $2.03 billion $1.93 billion 8.8% Adjusted EBITDA $146 million $225 million (35.1%) Free Cash Flow $41 million $54 million (24.1%) Net Income $36 million $77 million (53.2%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Constellium is a manufacturer specializing in advanced aluminum products and solutions, supplying critical components to the aerospace, automotive, and packaging industries. Its business priorities center on producing high value-added aluminum, which provides higher margins and supports strong, long-term relationships with major players in its core sectors. The company's technological expertise is displayed in proprietary alloys, like Airware aluminum-lithium, tailored for aerospace applications.

In recent quarters, Constellium's focus has shifted to optimizing its core business through operational efficiency, capital discipline, and innovation in product offerings. The company stresses cost control and the flexibility to adjust production based on end-market demand, while maintaining robust recycling capacity and efforts to deepen customer partnerships. These elements are considered essential for sustaining profitability, especially as the company navigates markets affected by cyclical and regulatory pressures.

Key Quarterly Developments

During Q2 2025, Constellium delivered GAAP revenue above analyst expectations, propelled by robust growth in its Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. Shipments in this segment rose 5%, and revenue increased 14%. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 12% compared to the second quarter of 2024, Segment adjusted EBITDA per metric ton for the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment rose 6% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Management attributed this to improved operational performance at its Muscle Shoals facility, lower operating costs, and favorable currency movements. Higher packaging volumes offset declines elsewhere, reinforcing the strategic resilience of this segment even when other end-markets remain subdued.

However, the company's traditionally higher-margin segments -- Aerospace & Transportation (A&T) and Automotive Structures & Industry (AS&I) -- continued to experience softness. The A&T segment saw an 11% drop in shipments and a 13% decline in adjusted EBITDA. Causes included lower shipments due to continued inventory destocking and persistent supply chain ramp-up challenges. Management noted that inventory difficulties remain unresolved and expect another "year of difficulties in the ramp-up of the supply chain," as discussed in management commentary for 2025. The AS&I segment’s adjusted EBITDA dropped 40%, driven by lower profitability per metric ton as well as ongoing cost impacts from tariffs on products imported from Canada for U.S. auto production.

Tariffs introduced further complexity, causing about $20 million in additional cost for the rest of the year (as discussed in Q1 2025 management commentary), with management working to pass on costs to customers. The company was able to negotiate a full cost pass-through with one customer already. Tariffs presented both negative cost impacts and some competitive advantages in U.S. markets, such as improved pricing and increased demand for U.S.-produced flat-rolled aluminum. Still, leadership described the ultimate effect as fluid, noting both risks and opportunities.

Cost management remained a priority. During the quarter, Constellium reduced operating costs. Free cash flow was $41 million, and the company allocated $35 million to share repurchases. Net debt was $1,895 million as of June 30, 2025, raising reported leverage to 3.6 times last-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA. Management expects this to be the highest point for leverage, anticipating it will decline over the remainder of the year.

Product Line and Segment Insights

Shipments of aerospace rolled products declined 12% compared to the second quarter of 2024, Shipments of automotive rolled products fell 14% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Automotive and specialty extruded products, which are advanced aluminum parts often used in car systems, also faced lower shipments and profitability.

Plus continued improvement at the Muscle Shoals plant. In contrast, aerospace continues to face a slow post-pandemic recovery, with supply chain bottlenecks and downstream customer inventory adjustments hampering volume growth. Automotive end-markets stayed weak, a trend management says may continue, partly because of the tariff impact and soft demand in both North American and European vehicle markets.

The company reported a negative non-cash metal price lag of $13 million for Q2 2025, in contrast to a $45 million positive impact (non-GAAP) a year ago. Metal price lag represents the timing difference between when Constellium purchases aluminum and when it sells products to customers. This figure can fluctuate significantly and, in this quarter, weighed on reported EBITDA and profitability. Foreign exchange benefits helped results but were not sufficient to offset other pressures.

But Constellium continues to emphasize ongoing investment in research and development to support future growth and differentiation, particularly in strategic sectors like aerospace and automotive.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management raised its 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag, to a range of $620 million to $650 million, up from the previous $600–630 million. Free cash flow guidance remains at "in excess of $120 million" for FY2025. Beyond 2025, the company is targeting $900 million of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the non-cash impact of metal price lag) and $300 million in Free Cash Flow in 2028. The raised outlook for FY2025 signals increased confidence, especially in packaging, but management cautioned that markets for aerospace and automotive remain soft and that tariffs could continue to introduce uncertainty and costs.

Looking ahead, investors should track trends in segment margins, the trajectory of aerospace and automotive demand, and how successfully Constellium can offset tariff-related cost increases through customer pass-through arrangements or operational efficiency. Attention should also be given to the company’s leverage, which is currently above management’s stated comfort range, with expectations it will fall as free cash flow generation improves over the remainder of the year. No dividend is currently paid by Constellium Se (NYSE:CSTM).

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

