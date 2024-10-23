Constellium N.V. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Constellium N.V. (CSTM) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled Euro2 million, or Euro0.02 per share. This compares with Euro64 million, or Euro0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to Euro1.639 billion from Euro1.720 billion last year.

Constellium N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): Euro2 Mln. vs. Euro64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.02 vs. Euro0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro1.639 Bln vs. Euro1.720 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.