Constellium N.V. Q3 Income Retreats

October 23, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Constellium N.V. (CSTM) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled Euro2 million, or Euro0.02 per share. This compares with Euro64 million, or Euro0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to Euro1.639 billion from Euro1.720 billion last year.

Constellium N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): Euro2 Mln. vs. Euro64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro0.02 vs. Euro0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro1.639 Bln vs. Euro1.720 Bln last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
