Constellium N.V. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Constellium N.V. (CSTM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $1.979 billion from $1.880 billion last year.

Constellium N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

