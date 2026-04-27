Constellium Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Constellium SE CSTM is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellium’s first-quarter earnings has increased 8.8% in the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters, while missing once, the average surprise being 112.6%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.45 billion, indicating growth of 23.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, indicating a 138.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for CSTM this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of IR’s Results

Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment is anticipated to have performed well in the first quarter, driven by significant orders for packaging rolled products in North America and Europe, as well as automotive rolled products in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion.



The Aerospace & Transportation segment’s results are expected to benefit from solid growth in orders for transportation, industry and defense rolled products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $540 million.



Increase in metal prices, stable shipments and higher shipments of other extruded products are likely to have augmented the performance of the Automotive Structures & Industry segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $411 million.



However, CSTM’s bottom line is likely to have reflected the impact of high raw material and consumables costs in the first quarter. Rising selling and administrative expenses due to an increase in labor costs are expected to have dented its margins and profitability.



The company has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Constellium SE Price and EPS Surprise

Constellium SE price-eps-surprise | Constellium SE Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CSTM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: CSTM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 62 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CSTM presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Kennametal Inc. KMT has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) results on May 6.



Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark in one, the average surprise being 35.4%.



Stanley Black & Decker SWK has an Earnings ESP of +5.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 56.4%.



Illinois Tool Works ITW has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Illinois Tool’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.1%.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.