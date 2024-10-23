Constellium falls -19.1%

Constellium (CSTM) is down -19.1%, or -$2.85 to $12.08.
- Constellium sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA EUR 580M-600M, consensus EUR 672M
- Constellium sinks 18% to $12.28 after Q3 results, outlook miss estimates
- Constellium reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 110M, consensus EUR 169.8M
- CSTM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Constellium price target lowered to $24 from $25 at JPMorgan
