Constellium (CSTM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Constellium (CSTM) closed at $16.35, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aluminum company had gained 9.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellium as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 16.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $7.8 billion, which would represent changes of -39.17% and -8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellium should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Constellium is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Constellium is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

