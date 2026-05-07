Is Constellium (CSTM) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Constellium (CSTM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellium is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Constellium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM's full-year earnings has moved 96.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CSTM has returned 76.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 18.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Constellium is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Generac Holdings (GNRC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 96.1%.

For Generac Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Constellium belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.1% so far this year, so CSTM is performing better in this area.

Generac Holdings, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +9% so far this year.

Constellium and Generac Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.