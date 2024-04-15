Constellium (CSTM) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Constellium (CSTM) standing at $21.01, reflecting a -0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the aluminum company had gained 6.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 1.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Constellium in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 106.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, down 9.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $7.92 billion, which would represent changes of +114.29% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Constellium. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Constellium boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Constellium currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.1, which means Constellium is trading at a discount to the group.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

