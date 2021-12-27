Constellium (CSTM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.10, changing hands as high as $18.15 per share. Constellium SE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSTM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.92 per share, with $21.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.14.

