Is Constellium (CSTM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Constellium (CSTM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Constellium is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Constellium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM's full-year earnings has moved 62.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CSTM has moved about 68.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 22.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Constellium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tennant (TNC). The stock is up 23.7% year-to-date.

For Tennant, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellium is a member of the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.5% so far this year, so CSTM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tennant, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #102. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Constellium and Tennant. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.