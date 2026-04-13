Is Constellium (CSTM) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Constellium (CSTM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Constellium is one of 182 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Constellium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CSTM has gained about 57.2% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.4%. This means that Constellium is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Flowserve (FLS). The stock is up 21.6% year-to-date.

For Flowserve, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Constellium belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.7% so far this year, so CSTM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Flowserve, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +10.6% so far this year.

Constellium and Flowserve could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.