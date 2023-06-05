Constellium (CSTM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellium (CSTM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the aluminum company had gained 6.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Constellium as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Constellium is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion, down 16.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $7.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.17% and -8.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellium. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Constellium is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellium has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.08.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

