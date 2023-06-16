Constellium (CSTM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Constellium (CSTM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.67, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the aluminum company had gained 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 9%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellium as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 16.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $7.8 billion, which would represent changes of -39.17% and -8.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellium. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Constellium is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellium has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.72, so we one might conclude that Constellium is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.