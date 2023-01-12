Constellium Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CSTM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.70, changing hands as high as $13.74 per share. Constellium SE shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSTM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.82 per share, with $20.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.