Constellium Announces Extension Of Its Partnership With Embraer For Supply Of Aluminum Solutions

September 09, 2025 — 06:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Constellium SE (CSTM) announced the extension of its partnership with Embraer for the supply of aluminum solutions, including its advanced aluminum-lithium alloy, Airware. Constellium will continue to support Embraers Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, and Defense & Security divisions. Constellium will supply Embraer from its facilities in Issoire, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia.

"We are proud and honored to extend our long-term partnership with Embraer in the aerospace and defense sectors," said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constelliums Aerospace and Transportation business unit.

