Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave Achieve Milestone in Sustainable Aluminum Recycling for Aerospace Applications

Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave announce successful recycling of aircraft aluminum, advancing sustainable aviation and the circular economy.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellium SE and TARMAC Aerosave have announced a significant achievement in sustainable aerospace innovation by successfully recycling and remelting aluminum from decommissioned aircraft into high-performance material suitable for future aerospace applications. This collaboration, supported by Airbus and ValoER, demonstrates the feasibility of recycling complex aerospace aluminum alloys while meeting strict performance standards required for new aircraft manufacturing. The next phase will focus on scaling this process for industrial use and expanding it to various aluminum alloys found in aircraft. Both companies emphasize their commitment to advancing circular economy solutions in aviation, with aluminum recycling dramatically reducing energy usage and CO₂ emissions. This initiative marks a pivotal step toward improving sustainability in the aerospace sector.

Potential Positives

Constellium successfully recycled aluminum from end-of-life aircraft into new, high-performance material, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability in aerospace.

This initiative supports the circular economy goals within the aerospace sector, potentially enhancing Constellium’s reputation as an industry leader in sustainable practices.

The collaboration with TARMAC Aerosave and support from Airbus and ValoER underscores strong partnerships that can lead to further innovation and industrial scaling of the recycling process.

The process offers significant environmental benefits, utilizing only 5% of the energy required for primary aluminum production and drastically reducing CO₂ emissions, aligning with industry trends towards sustainability.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes a significant achievement in recycling aluminum from aircraft, it does not provide details about any potential challenges or risks related to scaling up the recycling process for industrial application.

The announcement lacks specific timelines or commitments for future developments, which may create uncertainty about the project's progression and its impact on the company's long-term sustainability goals.

There is no mention of financial implications or investments associated with the recycling initiative, raising questions about the economic viability and how it affects Constellium's overall business strategy.

FAQ

What is the recent achievement of Constellium and TARMAC Aerosave?

They successfully recycled and remelted aluminum from end-of-life aircraft into new aerospace-grade materials.

How does aluminum recycling benefit the aerospace industry?

Aluminum recycling uses only 5% of the energy needed for primary production, greatly reducing CO₂ emissions and waste.

What are the future plans for this aluminum recycling process?

They aim to scale up the process for industrial application and extend it to various aluminum alloys used in aircraft.

What companies supported this collaborative research?

This initiative was supported by Airbus and ValoER, enhancing its potential for circular economy goals.

What is TARMAC Aerosave known for?

TARMAC Aerosave is recognized for aircraft recycling and eco-responsible dismantling, with a recycling rate of over 92%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $CSTM stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PARIS, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM), a global leader in aluminum solutions and recycling, and TARMAC Aerosave, a pioneer in aircraft & engine storage, maintenance, and eco-responsible dismantling, are proud to jointly announce a major milestone in sustainable aerospace innovation: the successful recycling and remelting of aluminum from end-of-life aircraft into new, high-performance material suitable for future aerospace applications.





This milestone highlights the potential of aluminum to support circular economy goals in aerospace, without compromising material performance. Following months of collaborative research and development, supported in particular by Airbus and ValoER, Constellium has successfully remelted aluminum recovered by TARMAC Aerosave from retired commercial aircraft, producing material that meets the stringent performance requirements for new aircraft manufacturing. The next step will be to scale up this process for industrial application and to extend it to any aluminum alloy used in metallic aircraft, further demonstrating the full recyclability of end-of-life metallic airframes.





“At Constellium, recycling is at the core of what we do. We have extensive experience in giving aluminum an endless life across various industries,” said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Aerospace and Transportation business unit. “What makes this initiative truly exciting is that it demonstrates - through a real-world example - that even complex aerospace aluminum alloys from end-of-life aircraft can be fully recycled into material suitable for new aerospace applications. It’s a proof point for the circular economy in aviation.”





“The circularity of aeronautical materials is at the heart of TARMAC Aerosave's DNA. It's what built its worldwide reputation as a leader in aircraft recycling, before becoming a one-stop shop. Aluminium is one of the materials that we have always sought to sort and recover in the best possible way in order to increase our recycling rate, which is now more than 92%. We’re proud to have joined forces with partners who share our commitment to advancing circular solutions for aviation,” said Alexandre Brun, President and CEO of TARMAC Aerosave.





Aluminum recycling uses only 5% of the energy required for primary production and emits 95% fewer CO₂ emissions. Recycling also protects resources and reduces waste, making it a powerful lever for improving the sustainability of the aerospace industry. As the sector intensifies efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, this full-circular model provides a compelling path forward for future innovation and sustainability.







About Constellium







Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.







www.constellium.com









About TARMAC Aerosave







TARMAC Aerosave is a leading specialist in aircraft and engine maintenance and transition, founded by Airbus, Safran Aircraft Engines and Suez. Operating Europe’s largest aircraft storage and maintenance facilities across three sites in France and Spain, the company also pioneers eco-responsible dismantling processes that maximize material recovery and minimize environmental impact.







www.tarmacaerosave.aero













Media Contacts

























TARMAC Aerosave









Constellium











Pascale Nizet





Angelique du Rostu









Press Officer





External Communications Director









Phone: +33 1 48 16 10 95





Phone: + 33 (0)1 73 01 46 11









pascale.nizet@ozelys.aero





angelique.durostu@constellium.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.