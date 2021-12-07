US Markets
Constellation to build brewery in southeastern Mexico - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

U.S. brewer Constellation Brands, which makes several Mexican brands of beer exclusively for the U.S. market, is going to build a major plant in southeastern Mexico, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last year Constellation Brands had to abandon a largely completed brewery it was building in the northern border city of Mexicali after local residents rejected it in a contentious referendum centering on water usage.

