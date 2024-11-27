Constellation Technologies Unveils Versatile Product Suite

Constellation Technologies Limited (AU:CT1) has released an update.
Constellation Technologies Limited showcases its comprehensive CT Product Suite, featuring the CT Meridian and CALLISTO platforms designed to streamline operations across various sectors like food safety, medical, retail, and logistics. The company emphasizes its bespoke hardware solutions tailored for specific needs such as flood monitoring and integrates seamlessly with third-party hardware. These innovations underline the company’s commitment to providing ready-to-use and custom solutions for diverse industries.
