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Constellation Software's Vela Operating Group To Buy Majority Interest In Derbysoft Holdings

April 15, 2026 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Software Inc.(CSU.TO), a Canadian software company, said on Wednesday that Juniper Group, an operating group of its Vela Software, has inked a deal to buy a majority interest in Derbysoft Holdings Limited, the parent company of DerbySoft Inc.

The key executive team members will retain a minority stake in Derbysoft and will enter into a shareholders' agreement with Juniper Group to manage Derbysoft in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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