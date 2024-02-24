Constellation Software (CNSWF) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 2,772.83

The average one-year price target for Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) has been revised to 2,772.83 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 2,581.21 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,365.88 to a high of 3,357.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.57% from the latest reported closing price of 2,757.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSWF is 1.11%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 4,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 628K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 19.29% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 27.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.