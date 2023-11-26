Constellation Software (CNSWF) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 2,405.33

The average one-year price target for Constellation Software (OTC:CNSWF) has been revised to 2,405.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 2,271.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,039.25 to a high of 2,621.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.59% from the latest reported closing price of 2,322.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSWF is 1.01%, a decrease of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 12,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 6,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 935K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 853K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 9.76% over the last quarter.

BGITX - Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Class 2 holds 354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 283K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 22.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.