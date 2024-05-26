News & Insights

Constellation Resources Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 26, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Ltd. successfully conducted its General Meeting on May 27, 2024, where all resolutions were passed by a poll, including the ratification of placement shares and the issuance of director and officer shares. The outcome reflects a unanimous support for the proposed actions, signifying strong backing from the company’s shareholders.

