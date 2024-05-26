Constellation Resources Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Ltd. successfully conducted its General Meeting on May 27, 2024, where all resolutions were passed by a poll, including the ratification of placement shares and the issuance of director and officer shares. The outcome reflects a unanimous support for the proposed actions, signifying strong backing from the company’s shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.