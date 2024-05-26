Constellation Resources Issues New Equity Options

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Limited has announced the issuance of a new series of unquoted equity securities, specifically options, with varying expiry dates ranging from March 2027 to March 2029. A total of 4,650,000 options will be issued, with exercise prices from $0.12 to $0.25. These options were part of a previously announced transaction detailed in an Appendix 3B and will not be quoted on the ASX.

