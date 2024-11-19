Constellation Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Ltd. successfully held its Annual General Meeting on November 19, 2024, where all resolutions were carried by poll, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of director Mr. Mark Pearce and the approval of additional placement capacity. This positive outcome is likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

